Watch: James Wiseman working with new Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic

As he continues his rehab from a meniscus injury that cut his rookie season short, James Wiseman will be a limited participant at the Golden State Warriors training camp before the 2021-22 season.

In a recent update, the Warriors said Wiseman is making “good progress” with his rehab, but he isn’t scheduled to start fully jumping until Oct. 15 – just two days before Golden State’s season opener.

At day one of the Warriors’ training camp, Wiseman was putting in work with new assistant coach Dejan Milojevic. The 2020 No. 2 overall was going through light drills in the post with Milojevic. Wiseman was also working on his footwork with Milojevic.

Warriors center James Wiseman is doing touch work right now on day 1 of training camp. Seeing him in person – it is clear he’s put on some muscle during the off-season while recovering from meniscus surgery. He looks to be in great shape. @kron4news #DubNation pic.twitter.com/ggt0ceKel2 — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) September 28, 2021

Another look at new coach Dejan Miljevic working with Center James Wiseman. You can see him going over foot work & using his pivot foot, I also heard him talking about protecting the ball during this drill. It will be exciting to see how Wiseman develops. @kron4news #dubnation pic.twitter.com/7QBadwjA9f — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) September 28, 2021

Prior to joining Steve Kerr’s staff in the Bay Area, Milojevic served as the head coach of KK Mega Basket in the Adriatic League. 2021 NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic played for Milojevic at KK Megas Basket before getting drafted by the Denver Nuggets. Milojevic will likely have a heavy impact in Wiseman’s development in his sophomore season.

As a rookie, the 19-year-old center averaged 11.5 points on 51.9% shooting from the field with 5.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 21.4 minutes per game.

