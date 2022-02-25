Watch: James Wiseman throws down high-flying putback at Warriors practice

With the All-Star break coming to a close, the Golden State Warriors could be getting a pair of key bigs back in the frontcourt rotation for the stretch run of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Although there’s still no timetable for each injured player, both Draymond Green and James Wiseman could be on the way to returning to the court as the Warriors push for a potential deep run through the postseason.

After playing 39 games as a rookie, Wiseman’s season was cut short after he suffered a season-ending meniscus injury. The former No. 2 overall selection from the 2020 NBA draft has continued to miss time during his sophomore season due to his meniscus injury.

However, Wiseman has recently advanced to the 5-on-5 scrimmaging stage of his rehab. Before the Warriors met the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, Wiseman showed off his bounce at practice.

The Memphis product followed a Steph Curry missed 3-pointer with a rim-rocking putback dunk at practice.

James Wiseman dunking at practice this week 👀👀👀 Steve Kerr says he’s playing 5v5 with the team, and has been looking good. @kron4news #DubNation

🎥 @warriors pic.twitter.com/Iul1uw8i9M — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) February 24, 2022

With a hold on the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, the Warriors will likely continue to be patient with Wiseman’s return to the court. When he does make his long-awaited return to action, Wiseman will provide a much-needed layer of depth in Golden State’s frontcourt behind Kevon Looney.

During his rookie campaign, Wiseman averaged 11.5 points on 51.9% shooting from the field with 5.8 rebounds in 39 games.

