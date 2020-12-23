Watch: James Wiseman scores first NBA points with dunk in first quarter vs. Nets

After being named the starter at center for the Golden State Warriors’ regular-season opener against the Brooklyn Nets, it didn’t take long for James Wiseman to officially get on the board.

In his highly-anticipated debut, the 19-year-old rookie quickly showed off his athleticism with a rim-rocking dunk.

Just 50 seconds into the opening quarter of his first NBA game, the No. 2 overall pick caught a pass from Andrew Wiggins to finish a two-handed jam. Wiseman’s dunk were his first points since he last suited up for the Memphis Tigers on Nov. 12, 2019.

While the Warriors struggled to start the game, Golden State’s 2020 first-round pick was one of the lone bright spots in the first half.

Wiseman’s early dunk set the tone for an impressive first half from the rookie. The 7-foot tall big man notched seven points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field with four boards and two steals in 13 minutes.

Adding to his dunk, Wiseman recorded a smooth finger-roll layup past Jeff Green and Kyrie Irving.

