Watch James Wiseman finish absurd alley-oop from Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga

Watch Wiseman finish off absurd alley-oop from Kuminga originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Welcome back, James Wiseman.

It was only a matter of seconds before Wiseman had the attention of the basketball world again in his Summer League debut. On the Warriors' first offensive possession Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs, Jonathan Kuminga received a pick at the top of the perimeter from Wiseman. Kuminga drove to the hoop and lobbed a pass to the rolling Wiseman above the rim.

With two hands, Wiseman finished off the alley-oop, sending a message to the rest of the NBA that he is, indeed, back.

He also stuffed Spurs guard Blake Wesley, the No. 25 pick of the 2022 draft, at the rim.

Wiseman throwing a block party alreadypic.twitter.com/T28baJ12ie — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 10, 2022

After one half of play in Las Vegas, Wiseman posted seven points, two rebounds, two blocks and of course, one highlight-reel dunk in eight minutes. The Warriors trailed San Antonio 48-34 at the break.

