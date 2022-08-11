Watch James White's best highlights from Patriots' Super Bowl LI win vs. Falcons

Watch James White's best highlights from epic Super Bowl LI win vs. Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' incredible comeback win against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI would not have happened without a legendary performance from James White.

The veteran running back announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday. White was drafted by the Patriots in 2014 and played eight seasons in New England.

He won three Super Bowl titles, including his epic contributions to that historic win in Houston five years ago.

White ran for 29 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to a Super Bowl-record 14 receptions for 110 yards and another touchdown. He also scored one of two 2-point conversions the Patriots had in the fourth quarter of that game. His final rushing touchdown was the game-winner, and it also made him the only player to score an overtime TD in a Super Bowl.

Check out White's best highlights from the Patriots' 28-3 comeback in the video below:

You could make a case that White deserved Super Bowl LI MVP, but it was ultimately awarded to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who gave an amazing performance himself with 466 yards passing, two touchdowns and one interception.

White retires as one of the most reliable and clutch players in Patriots history. He should be a lock to be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame at some point.