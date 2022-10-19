WATCH: James Harden shimmies, airballs in embarrassing sequence vs. Celtics

WATCH: James Harden shimmies, airballs in embarrassing sequence originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

James Harden had his fair share of highlights in Tuesday night's NBA regular-season opener, but there was one play he'd undoubtedly like to take back.

Late in the second quarter of the Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics showdown, Harden sent Marcus Smart flying then taunted the Celtics guard with a shimmy before air-balling his 3-point attempt.

Watch below:

Not one of Harden's finest moments.

Other than that embarrassing sequence, Harden enjoyed an outstanding first half in Boston. The 2018 NBA MVP tallied 22 points while shooting 4-of-7 from 3 and draining all eight of his free-throw attempts.