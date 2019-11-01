WATCH: James Harden fools Kyrie Irving with filthy crossover

Here's a Kyrie Irving Nets highlight Celtics fans will enjoy.

Irving was tasked with defending Rockets star James Harden on Friday night, and it did not work in his favor. Harden gave the ex-Celtics guard a taste of his own medicine with his handles in the first quarter.

Watch below:

Now Irving knows how it feels to be on the other side.

The Nets are off to a rocky start this season as they're 1-3 heading into Friday night. The reports coming out of Brooklyn about Kyrie's "mood swings" certainly haven't helped matters either.

As for Irving's former team, the Celtics, they're off to a 3-1 start with newcomer Kemba Walker leading the way.

