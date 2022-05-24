Watch: James Bradberry takes the field for the first time as a member of the Eagles

Philadelphia is in Phase Three of offseason workouts and as the team prepares for OTA sessions in the coming week, the top cornerback duo in the NFC took the field together for the first time during the offseason workouts.

James Bradberry joined the Eagles less than a week ago and on Monday, he hit the field with his new teammates at the NovaCare Complex for his first session with Jonathan Gannon’s revamped defense along with Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, Nakobe Dean, and first-round pick, Jordan Davis.

Bradberry and Darius Slay now form one of the top duos in the NFL, along with Avonte Maddox who is now flourishing as a slot cornerback. Philadelphia added Jimmy Moreland to the roster on Monday as well, adding to an already stacked cornerback room.

