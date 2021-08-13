WATCH: James Bouknight scores 23 points, 8 assists against Spurs

In this article:

The Charlotte Hornets No. 11 pick, James Bouknight, had himself an impressive performance in Thursday’s 106-105 summer league loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Bouknight finished with 23 points, 4 rebounds, and 8 assists on 11-of-23 shooting from the field.

The UConn product ran the show the entire night for the Hornets, whether that was creating his own shot or getting others involved.

At one point in the game, Bouknight grabbed a rebound and threw an absolute full court dime to fellow rookie Scottie Lewis for the fast break finish.

Through three summer league games, Bouknight is averaging 17.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

Check out Bouknight’s highlights below via Swish.