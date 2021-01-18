Watch: Jameis Winston throws TD pass on Saints’ trick play

No Taysom Hill, still plenty of tricks for Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints.

With the gadget guy out due to injury, Payton sent in Jameis Winston, he of the 30-30 TD/Interception year for Tampa Bay in 2019.

All the Saints did was pull a trick play that resulted in a 56-yard touchdown pass from the Florida State Heisman winner to Tre’Quan Smith.

Alvin Kamara took the Wildcat snap. Dealt it to Emmanuel Sanders, who passed it off to Winston.

As the entire Bucs secondary followed Kamara, Smith broke wide-open down the middle for Winston’s first touchdown pass as a Saint.

That’s the best kind of revenge on a massive stage.