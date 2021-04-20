WATCH: Jameis Winston on his motivation to bounce back in 2021

Jameis Winston is attacking the offseason with quite a chip on his shoulder. Logan B. Robinson of Noles Gameday shared a video of Winston speaking to attendees at his college teammate Kenny Shaw’s football camp in Orlando, Fla., in which the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback spoke about how motivated he is to prove his doubters wrong after the Buccaneers jettisoned their former first overall draft pick, sending him to the Saints.

“I went from being the number one pick to everybody laughing at me,” Winston said to the campers huddled around him. “But guess what? I’m about that business. I’m out working everyone at my position.”

And then, true to form, Winston awkwardly added: “I know Dak [Prescott] is right here,” motioning to the Dallas Cowboys quarterback headlining the event with him as a guest coach while recovering from ankle surgery. The pair can settle their differences when the Cowboys visit New Orleans this season.

If Winston’s offseason grind pays off with a resurgence in the fall, he could end up with a contract similar to the six-year, $240 million extension Prescott signed with Dallas in March. He just needs to cut down on the mistakes.

“I just want to be the best I can be and hopefully earn the spot to lead the team to the Super Bowl. That’s always my dream, always my goal,” Winston told Chris Hays of the Orlando Sentinel. “I think being with events like this and giving back to the community and linking with your brothers definitely inspires you to go further as a professional.”

He’s putting the work in. Winston has recently met up with teammates for a throwing session in San Diego and continued to share workout footage on his Instagram account, preparing for a training camp competition with Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian to decide who takes the reins from Drew Brees as the next Saints starting quarterback. If nothing else, Winston isn’t lacking for motivation.

