Watch: Jameis Winston finds Marquez Callaway for end-of-half 49-yard TD

HAIL MAR…QUEZ! 🙏 Winston launches a hail mary to Callaway for a 49-yd TD at the end of the half – WOW! #WASvsNO | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/IR7AttiRpT — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 10, 2021

Marquez Callaway just earned his No. 1 jersey with the play of the year for the Saints so far. With the clock running down to its final seconds before halftime, Callaway streaked downfield in a crowd of teammates and Washington defenders — and Jameis Winston found him on a 49-yard heave up to the heavens, scoring a huge touchdown. Cody Parkey nailed the point-after attempt to send the Saints into halftime up 20-13.

It’s impressive all around. Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk bought enough time for Winston to set his feet and launch the football with great placement near the goal line, where Callaway timed his jump to go up and get it with many arms around him. Let’s hope the Saints clean things up in the second half to hold onto their lead.

