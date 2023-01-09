Watch: Jamaal Williams had a great postgame message for all those who doubt the Lions

Jamaal Williams earned the Detroit Lions game ball for his record-setting game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. Williams scored two TDs in the Lions’ 20-16 win in Green Bay, a feat that earned him the team’s single-season rushing TD record.

It also earned him a postgame interview with NBC, and Williams delivered as only he can.

After tearing up honoring his late great-grandfather, to whom he dedicated the game ball, Williams quickly shifted into Detroit vs. Everybody mode.

“And another thing, stop playing us, man,” Williams said emphatically. “We the Detroit Lions. We the Detroit Lions. Stop playing with us. I don’t even watch TV but I heard everybody already picked the Packers over us. Stop playing with us. That’s all I’ve got to say.”

But, true to the effervescent Williams and his loquacious personality, he added a little more.

“Don’t let these tears fool you. It’s all dawg around this mug!”

“DON’T LET THESE TEARS FOOL YOU” – jamaal williams pic.twitter.com/oLRC7VRQ2s — mike taddow (@MikeTaddow) January 9, 2023

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire