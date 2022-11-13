WATCH: Jalen Virgil scores 66-yard TD on first NFL catch
Denver Broncos rookie wide receiver Jalen Virgil made his first NFL appearance against the Tennesee Titans on Sunday and he made a big impact, scoring a 66-yard touchdown on his first career catch.
Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page:
FIRST CATCH. FIRST TD. @jayvirg81 | 📺: CBSpic.twitter.com/sQlM7nt2ma
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 13, 2022
Midway through the second quarter, the Broncos now lead the Titans 7-0.
