WATCH: Jalen Rose gives sneak peak of LaMelo’s signature shoe

LaMelo Ball’s signature shoe is on the way.

LaMelo will be sporting his debut sneaker with Puma, the MB.01, during the 2021-22 season, which will drop in November for $125, according to ESPN’s Nick DePaula.

The 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year debuted his signature shoe in Las Vegas on the sidelines during NBA summer league.

Former NBA player and ESPN analyst Jalen Rose gave the world a close up sneak peak of the MB.01 on his Instagram on Saturday.

Check out the video via Rose’s Instagram below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CT-X_V1FLNP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

