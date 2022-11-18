Watch: Jalen Ramsey tells LeBron he would lock him down on the football field

One of the fun “what if” questions in sports involves LeBron James. It’s often asked what he would be like as a football player instead of the king on the hardwood, and it is cool to think about him playing tight end in the NFL.

But if you ask Jalen Ramsey who would win a one-on-one rep in the red zone, he has no doubt he’d shut down James. Ramsey and LeBron debated this hypothetical scenario on “The Shop” broadcast of Thursday’s Packers-Titans game and Ramsey told LeBron he’d lock him down.

“LeBron has no chance, I ain’t gonna lie. They be saying you’re a red zone threat? Bron, you would’ve got strapped. I would’ve put the paws on him at the line.”

The whole back-and-forth exchange between the two superstars is fantastic and you can watch it below.

