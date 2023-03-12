WATCH: Jalen Ramsey shares his excitement to join Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins made a big splash on the Sunday before the start of the 2023 league year, agreeing to acquire cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for tight end Hunter Long and a third-round draft pick.

While the move won’t be made official until March 15 at 4:00 p.m. ET, the cornerback is clearly very excited to be back in Florida, where he spent his collegiate years at Florida State).

After sharing some of that joy on Twitter, NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe caught up with the cornerback, who went on about his feelings and told Dolphins fans exactly the type of player they can expect to see on game days.

Just chopped it up with Dolphins new star CB @jalenramsey about his excitement joining Miami’s loaded D, and what’s ahead. New deal for Ramsey secured by agent @DavidMulugheta just mins before going on stage at @HBCUBotBrains. pic.twitter.com/NIS0DPBYUI — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 12, 2023

