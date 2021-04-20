Watch: Jalen Ramsey shares advice for South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn

Jalen Ramsey has become a leader for the Los Angeles Rams despite only being with the team for a season and a half. As one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, it’s no surprise that players seek advice from him on the field.

The Rams would love to add South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn to their secondary, but there’s absolutely no chance that will happen. Horn is projected to be a top-15 pick in the draft this year, likely being the second corner off the board.

This spring, he trained with Ramsey and learned from the two-time All-Pro, both on the field and off it. NFL Films shared a snippet of what Ramsey told Horn, telling him to have the right mindset as he heads into the pros.

“It’s really a mindset thing where you take that next step from college to the NFL,” Ramsey said. “You got all the ability, you got all the talent. You got everything. You ain’t gotta worry about that.”

Ramsey is a player that almost all younger cornerbacks watch because he’s a do-it-all player. He can play man or zone. He can line up in the slot or outside. He can play corner or safety.

He’s a great player to model your game after, which is why so many corners try to do exactly that.