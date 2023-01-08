Watch: Jalen Ramsey picks off Geno Smith on 1st play of game

Before fans could even get in their seats for today’s Rams-Seahawks game at Lumen Field, Jalen Ramsey took the ball away with a terrific interception on the very first play of the game. He undercut a route by DK Metcalf and made the grab, picking off Geno Smith and returning it to the Seahawks’ 11-yard line to begin the afternoon.

It’s Ramsey’s third interception of the season, continuing what’s been a solid season by the Rams’ top cornerback. Even better, it came against Metcalf, who caught the game-winning touchdown pass against Ramsey in Week 13.

STOP PLAYING WITH @jalenramsey! A pick to start Week 18! 📺 @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/Ov36awnRQw — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 8, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire