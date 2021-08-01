Watch: Jalen Ramsey picks off Matthew Stafford, returns it for TD

Jalen Ramsey was a first-team All-Pro, a Pro Bowler and earned the title of being the best cornerback in the league from “Madden NFL 22” by checking in with a 99 overall rating. If you’re wondering why he’s regarded as an elite defender, just check out this play he made in training camp Saturday.

He read Matthew Stafford and broke on a pass intended for Cooper Kupp, stepping in front for the interception. And with nothing but green grass in front of him, Ramsey returned the pick all the way to the other end zone for a would-be touchdown.

The Rams look wiser every day for landing Ramsey in that blockbuster trade nearly two years ago. And giving him a five-year deal ensures he’ll be making plays in L.A. for a long time.