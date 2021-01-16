Watch: Jalen Ramsey was not happy after Davante Adams’ touchdown

The battle between Jalen Ramsey and Davante Adams was one everyone wanted to watch on Saturday, but they haven’t matched up as much as fans hoped early on.

Ramsey was in man coverage against Adams in the red zone, however, on his 1-yard touchdown. Adams motioned across the formation once and came back to the other side again, forcing Ramsey to follow him. Adams came free and Aaron Rodgers didn’t miss him, scoring from 1 yard out.

Ramsey was visibly frustrated after the play, looking at Nick Scott, who he may have wanted to pick up Adams after he came into his area. Here’s how Ramsey reacted on the field and then on the sideline when talking to Brandon Staley afterwards.