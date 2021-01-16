Watch: Jalen Ramsey melts down as Packers score first touchdown

We’ve talked a lot about the potential matchup between Packers receiver Davante Adams and Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and I’ve outlined why Adams may be the worst possible matchup for Ramsey.

With 11:37 left in the first half, Ramsey got a nightmare look from Adams, as the star receiver motioned from right to left, revealing the Rams’ coverage plan and setting Ramsey up for a bad look as he tried to navigate through his own teammates.

At that point, Darious Williams, who had been one of the Rams’ most valuable defensive players this season, had only seen the field on eight of the team’s 25 defensive snaps, and he was not on the field for this play. Instead, Ramsey could be seen yelling at safety Nick Scott — we’re assuming that when Adams went back to the right side on the speed motion, Ramsey was to hand the coverage off to Scott or somebody else. You can see Ramsey looking back to the formation even as Aaron Rodgers releases the ball.

As Cam DaSilva of Rams Wire pointed out to me when I questioned the odd lack of Williams on the field, the Rams like to keep Ramsey and cornerback Troy Hill out on the field in their base defense. Which… I mean, when you’re facing Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, maybe a defense in which Darious Williams, who is one of the league’s best cornerbacks, is on the field, should be your base defense.

Re: the meltdown, we’re on Ramsey’s side here.