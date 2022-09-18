Watch: Jalen Ramsey makes incredible game-saving INT over Falcons WR
Big-time players make big-time plays, and that’s exactly what Jalen Ramsey did on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. After the Rams let the Falcons back in the game and were on the verge of blowing a 21-point lead, Ramsey stepped up with the play of the day.
On third-and-13, he elevated over Bryan Edwards and came down with a ridiculously good interception at the goal line. It prevented what would’ve been a go-ahead touchdown by Atlanta, making up for a couple of miscues earlier in the game.
There are only a few humans on the planet who could make this play, and Ramsey is one of them.
It’s just an incredible play by one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL to save the team from potentially a second straight loss.
