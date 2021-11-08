Watch: Jalen Ramsey jumps route for great INT vs. Titans

Jalen Ramsey is not a defender who should be tested very often by opposing quarterbacks because even the slightest mistake can lead to a turnover. He showed that early on Sunday night against the Titans on Ryan Tannehill’s second pass of the game.

Ramsey sat on the deep out-breaking route, jumped in front of A.J. Brown and picked it off to create the turnover and get the Rams the ball back.

Unfortunately, Ramsey was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct when he got up and bumped into Brown, setting the Rams back 15 yards and starting the drive at their own 35 instead of at midfield.

This was Ramsey’s third interception of the season, continuing what’s been a great campaign for him.