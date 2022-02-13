Watch: Jalen Ramsey drops awesome Super Bowl hype video

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
In this article:
Jalen Ramsey is taking the field in his first Super Bowl today and the All-Pro cornerback couldn’t be more excited to have the chance to win a ring. Already looking like a future Hall of Famer, Ramsey could add to his resume with a championship if the Rams beat the Bengals.

Ahead of kickoff, Ramsey shared an awesome hype video to get fans ready for the big game. If this doesn’t get you pumped for Rams-Bengals at SoFi Stadium, nothing will. This is the biggest game of the year as the Rams seek their second Super Bowl title in franchise history – and their first while playing in Los Angeles.

