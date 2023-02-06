WATCH: Jalen Ramsey delivers a shot to Tyreek Hill in flag football

While the NFL tried to eliminate the contact from the Pro Bowl in 2023, making it a flag football game, not everyone adhered to those rules.

On a Davante Adams catch-and-run, the Las Vegas Raiders star pitched the ball back to Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill with Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey bearing down on him. While Hill received the toss at the goal line, he was slammed by Ramsey at the pylon.

Hill got up looking for a flag, and not the kind you’re supposed to tackle with in this game.

After the contest, the wideout took to Twitter.

This suppose to be flag meanwhile I’m getting de-cleated 🥲 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 5, 2023

While it always seems like fun and games, Hill and Ramsey have their own history. During the preseason, Hill picked Ramsey as the person he’d most like to fight in the sports world.

This came after Ramsey called Hill a return specialist back in 2019, something that the wideout still clearly remembers to this day.

Ramsey being shots at me ever since the return specialist comment — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 5, 2023

It doesn’t sound like their issues are all that serious, but their both top-notch competitors battling at the top of their craft.

List

Every Senior Bowl prospect drafted by the Dolphins since 2016

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire