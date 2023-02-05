Watch: Jalen Ramsey accidentally leveled Tyreek Hill in the Pro Bowl flag football game

NFL players traded in their helmets and pads for flags at the Pro Bowl this year, but apparently no one told Jalen Ramsey. During Sunday’s flag football game, Ramsey leveled Tyreek Hill at the goal line as he was going in to score.

It was inadvertent because Ramsey was reaching for Davante Adams’ flag just before he lateraled the ball to Hill, resulting in a big collision. Well, a big collision by Pro Bowl standards at least.

Ramsey is one of the hardest-hitting corners in the league and with his size compared to Hill’s, it’s no surprise the receiver was knocked to the ground.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire