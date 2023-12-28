WATCH: Jalen Milroe shares what makes the Michigan football defense so dangerous

ANAHEIM, Calif. — While most are discussing what kind of challenge it will be for the Michigan football defense to stop or stall Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, the Crimson Tide signal-caller sees it the other way around.

With a defensive line that likes to move, a defensive backfield that disguises its coverages, and a bunch of athletes who have shut down most teams they’ve seen, Milroe is on high alert for what the Wolverines can do on that side of the ball.

WolverinesWire’s Isaiah Hole caught up with Milroe after the Disneyland Rose Bowl welcome event and asked what makes the Michigan football defense so challenging.

You can watch the exchange below.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire