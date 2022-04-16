WATCH: Jalen Milroe finds Christian Leary for a 52-yard TD

After the defenses mostly stymied the Alabama offenses to start the 2022 A-Day, backup quarterback Jalen Milore find reserve wide receiver Christian Leary for a 52-yard touchdown to give the white team a 13-0 lead.

Despite throwing a pick in the first quarter, Milroe has looked the part of an SEC-caliber quarterback.

Leary made some plays for the Alabama offense in 2021 and looks to play a larger role here in 2022. His play today is certainly helping his cause.

Watch below as Milroe finds Leary deep.

52 yard TD from Milroe to Christian Leary pic.twitter.com/Zi3kMywYBx — Kyle Henderson (@Rivals_Kyle) April 16, 2022

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.