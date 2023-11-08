WATCH: Jalen Milroe earns CBS Sports ‘Game Ball’ for performance against LSU

The Alabama Crimson Tide picked up one of the more impressive wins of the 2023 college football season this past weekend with their 42-28 victory over the LSU Tigers in Tuscaloosa.

A large part of the Crimson Tide’s success against the Tigers was due to the performance of sophomore quarterback Jalen Milroe who had a career night inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Milroe finished the game with 374 total yards and four touchdowns to help catapult Alabama over LSU.

CBS Sports recognized Milroe this week as their “Game Ball” winner and announced it on their college football flagship program “Inside College Football”.

🐘 15/23 – 219 passing yards 🐘 20 carries – 155 rushing yards 🐘 First @AlabamaFTBL QB to ever rush for 4 TDs in one game Alabama star QB @JalenMilroe is Inside College Football's Week 10 Game Ball winner 🏈 pic.twitter.com/Bplch44g8v — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 8, 2023

Milroe will need to continue to play well down the stretch for the Tide to clinch the SEC West and punch their ticket to Atlanta for the SEC Championship.

