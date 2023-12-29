WATCH: Jalen Milroe details what he’s noticed about Michigan’s defense

Just days away from the College Football Playoff Rose Bowl semifinal, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe met with media members and broke down what he’s seen from Michigan‘s defense.

Speaking with Isaiah Hole of WolverinesWire, Milroe credited the defense for the Big Ten champion’s success this season. He spoke highly of their defensive front, noting that it forces quarterbacks to make quick decisions.

Milroe had a slow start to the 2023 season in his first year as a starter for the Crimson Tide, but has rapidly improved. By the end of the regular season, Milroe worked his way to an impressive sixth-place finish in the Heisman Trophy voting.

The highly-anticipated Rose Bowl will take place at 5:00 p.m. ET on Jan. 1 in Pasadena between No. 4 Alabama and top-ranked Michigan. Milroe will have a full four quarters to show what he’s capable of against a dangerous Wolverines defense.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Alabama football as the College Football Playoffs get underway.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire