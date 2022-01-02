WATCH: Jalen Hurts helps fans after stadium railing collapses in Washington

Former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback has been working through his first two seasons in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles. Today, he’s making headlines for what happened on the field, but after the game.

Following the Eagles’ win over The Washington Football Team, Hurts was walking off of the field, when near-tragedy struck. Eagles fans were leaning over the tunnel shouting at Hurts, some trying to get high-fives, when the railing along side the tunnel gave out. Fans tumbled out into the tunnel and Hurts assisted those who had fallen.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – JANUARY 02: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with fans who fell onto the ground after a railing collapsed following the win over the Washington Football Team 20-16 at FedExField on January 02, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo shared a video to Twitter of the incident.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was sacked only once during today’s game. Almost had a second on his way to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/WwBE5pXaxO — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 2, 2022

