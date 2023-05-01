Watch: Jalen Hurts, Eagles greet D’Andre Swift on his first day at NovaCare Complex

D’Andre Swift is officially back home in Philadelphia after getting traded to the Eagles during the NFL draft.

A St. Joes Prep standout and Georgia Bulldogs alum, Swift will enter 2023 looking for a new contract and a breakout campaign running behind the NFL’s top offensive line.

On Monday, hours after the trade was announced, Swift was at the NovaCare Complex and greeted by All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts and other Eagles teammates.

Swift, a former second-round pick by the previous Lions staff, logged 1,680 yards and 18 touchdowns on 364 carries in three years with Detroit.

A genuine dual threat on offense, Swift also logged 1,198 receiving yards and seven additional scores on 156 catches and should pair with Kenneth Gainwell to stress the opposition’s outside linebackers and safety groups.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire