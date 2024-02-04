WATCH: Jalen Hurts drops a wide open pass on ‘Philly Special’ during Pro Bowl Games

In his defense, Hurts has a tape and a small brace on his injured middle finger, but he’s still going to hear the boos from this dropped pass during the Pro Bowl games.

Hurts got the start at quarterback during the Flag Football contest, and during the NFC team’s second possession, the Eagles All-Pro signal-caller dropped a ‘Philly Special’ attempt that ended badly.

Hurts nearly connected on the Philly Special 6 years ago to the day Nick Foles completed it to help the Eagles win their 1st Super Bowl over the Patriots.

Well we won't be calling the Philly Special for Jalen Hurts 😂 #Eagles

And it sounds like his finger is still dealing with the injured finger, saying it was still swollen.

Jalen Hurts nearly connected on the Philly Special 6 years ago to the day Nick Foles completed it to help the Eagles win their 1st Super Bowl

