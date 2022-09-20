Watch: Jalen Hurts drag Vikings into endzone for 2nd rushing TD of night

Jalen Hurts can sign a contract extension at season’s end, and if he keeps putting on these types of first-half performances, he’ll surely eclipse Kyler Murray’s numbers.

Hurts is 14 of 16 passing for 192 yards and one passing touchdown. The dual-threat quarterback also logged his second rushing touchdown, a 26-yard scamper.

List

5 Bold predictions for the Eagles Monday night matchup vs. Vikings

Related

Watch: Jalen Hurts delivers a dime to Quez Watkins for 53-yard TD vs. Vikings Justin Jefferson on Eagles passing him up: I'm way more happy to be in Minnesota Watch: Eagles CB Darius Slay calls Justin Jefferson the 2nd best WR in NFL

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire