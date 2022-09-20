Watch: Jalen Hurts drag Vikings into endzone for 2nd rushing TD of night
MAXIMUM EFFORT‼️ @JalenHurts
📺: #MINvsPHI on ABC pic.twitter.com/CDCx23oO27
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 20, 2022
Jalen Hurts can sign a contract extension at season’s end, and if he keeps putting on these types of first-half performances, he’ll surely eclipse Kyler Murray’s numbers.
Hurts is 14 of 16 passing for 192 yards and one passing touchdown. The dual-threat quarterback also logged his second rushing touchdown, a 26-yard scamper.
List
5 Bold predictions for the Eagles Monday night matchup vs. Vikings
Related
Watch: Jalen Hurts delivers a dime to Quez Watkins for 53-yard TD vs. Vikings
Justin Jefferson on Eagles passing him up: I'm way more happy to be in Minnesota
Watch: Eagles CB Darius Slay calls Justin Jefferson the 2nd best WR in NFL