WATCH: Jalen Hurts disrespects the Griddy

The Minnesota Vikings kicked off to the Philadelphia Eagles to start Monday Night Football and things did not go according to plan on the first drive.

The Eagles took the ball 82 yards on 11 plays culminating in a 3-yard rushing touchdown by Jalen Hurts. They were able to maneuver down the field with ease both through the air and on the ground.

When he scored the first touchdown of the game, he started a celebration with a modified version of the Griddy before shrugging it off.

Jalen Hurts gets the Eagles on the board first 👀⚡️ pic.twitter.com/kkk1YKIo6z — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) September 20, 2022

Hurts has every right to celebrate his touchdowns however he wants but to do the Griddy and shrug it off like he did when facing the Vikings is an immediate sign of disrespect and gamesmanship.

Let’s see if it comes back to haunt the Eagles.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire