Watch: Jalen Hurts delivers a dime to Quez Watkins for TD vs. Colts

Birds back in business down 3 Jalen Hurts 2 huge plays including TD to Quez Watkins pic.twitter.com/K9okNlnEgY — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) November 20, 2022

Redemption is key in any phase of life, and Quez Watkins is a happy man after securing this 22-yard touchdown strike from Jalen Hurts.

After a costly fumble against the Commanders last Monday night, Watkins has rebounded with two catches for 31 yards and that touchdown.

The score pulled the Eagles within three of the Colts, and Jalen Hurts is now 16-22, passing for 176 yards and a touchdown.

Hurts is also Philadelphia’s leading rusher on the day.

List

Eagles-Colts: Takeaways and observations from first half as Philadelphia trails 10-3

Related

Watch: Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh combine for sack on Colts QB Matt Ryan NFC East news: Odell Beckham Jr. set for free agent visits with Cowboys, Giants

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire