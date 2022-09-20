Watch: Jalen Hurts delivers a dime to Quez Watkins for 53-yard TD vs. Vikings

Monday night football offered the perfect opportunity for Jalen Hurts to show that he’s the Eagles quarterback of the future, and so far, he’s been perfect.

Hurts is 10-10 passing for 153-yards and two total touchdowns, including this 53-yard dime to Quez Watkins to put Philadelphia up 14-0.

List

Eagles updated 53-man roster vs. Vikings: News and notes for Week 2

Related

Justin Jefferson on Eagles passing him up: I'm way more happy to be in Minnesota Watch: Eagles CB Darius Slay calls Justin Jefferson the 2nd best WR in NFL Lions signing OL Kayode Awosika off the Eagles practice squad Eagles CB Zech McPhearson named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week Eagles sign DE Janarius Robinson off the Vikings practice squad

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire