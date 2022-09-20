Watch: Jalen Hurts delivers a dime to Quez Watkins for 53-yard TD vs. Vikings
No better way to open the quarter!@JalenHurts ➡️ @Mronesx_ 53 yard 💣
📺: #MINvsPHI on ABC pic.twitter.com/S9R86IqUFl
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 20, 2022
Monday night football offered the perfect opportunity for Jalen Hurts to show that he’s the Eagles quarterback of the future, and so far, he’s been perfect.
Hurts is 10-10 passing for 153-yards and two total touchdowns, including this 53-yard dime to Quez Watkins to put Philadelphia up 14-0.
