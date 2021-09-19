Watch: Jalen Hurts delivers an absolute dime to Quez Watkins for a 91-yard gain
Jalen Hurts is dropping DIMES. 91 yards to Quez Watkins. pic.twitter.com/I9h9rSudB7
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 19, 2021
Jalen Hurts can make plays in the pocket too and this 91-yard hookup with Quez Watkins is evidence that he can hang in there with pressure in his face.
Sitting at his goal line, the Eagles’ second-year quarterback flicked his wrist and found Watkins running free from 49ers rookie cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.
Philadelphia was unable to convert and turned the ball over on downs.
