WATCH: Jalen Blackmon seals Stetson basketball ASUN title, NCAA Tournament berth
Jalen Blackmon scored 43 points as the Hatters clinched their first March Madness berth in school history.
The Hawkeyes needed a furious comeback and overtime magic to topple Nebraska. In eking out the win though, they likely locked up a No. 1 seed and should avoid South Carolina until the Final Four.
The Eagles released Byard earlier in March.
The Eagles lost another legendary lineman to retirement.
Some of college basketball's biggest stars take the stage on Sunday to fight for a guaranteed bid in the NCAA tournament.
Emotions boiled over late at Cameron Indoor Stadium after Duke lost to its rival. Elsewhere on Saturday, a few bubble teams suffered costly losses.
The Duke big man made a questionable move in the first half.
Dickinson had 11 points in 23 minutes on Saturday.
Warner Bros. Discovery is hoping viewers will want to look up the channel outside of March.
High school students want them some Coach Prime.
The moment Sean O'Malley had been waiting for since 2020 finally arrived Saturday and the 29-year-old bantamweight champion delivered a shutout.
For a guy who risked death to leave his home in Cameroon and chase his dream on the streets of Paris, an 0-2 pro boxing record to go along with millions of dollars in the bank is still a fairy tale ending of its own.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
Who are the top five prospects at each position? When does free agency begin? What about the legal tampering window? Find out right here.
In today's edition: Britt Reid cuts the line again, college hoops game flagged for unusual betting activity, the highest-paid athletes of all time, block of the year, and more.
The back-to-back WNBA champions already have a waiting list for the 2025 campaign.
Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets have swept the season series against the Celtics.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein as the duo go behind the scenes on the biggest NFL stories. The duo kick things off with Dak Prescott's contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys and whether or not we could see something get done soon. The franchise tag deadline has come and gone, and Jori sees some clear winners and losers. Fitz and Jori point out Chris Jones and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as winners, while the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson, the New York Giants and the free agent running backs are losers. Later, Fitz and Jori put quarterback-needy teams under the spotlight as they determine their level of trust in the franchises to execute their quarterback plan this offseason. They discuss the Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans.
Saban retired Jan. 10 after 17 seasons and six national titles at Alabama.
The second-year swingman has quickly become the No. 2 option on a Thunder squad with championship aspirations.