WATCH: Jakobi Meyers scampers for first Patriots touchdown

The New England Patriots came out of the halftime locker room with a sound offensive game plan, and it led to their first touchdown of their Week 8 meeting with the New York Jets.

The touchdown was set up by a big run from running back Rhamondre Stevenson. He carried the football for 35 yards, and that set up a five-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. It was the receiver’s third touchdown of the season and second game in a row with a touchdown reception.

It also gave the Patriots a little bit of breathing room, as quarterback Mac Jones and the offensive line has struggled all afternoon.

If anything, the touchdown pass proves how valuable Meyers is to the offense and the wide receiver room as a whole.

