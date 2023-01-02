WATCH: Jakobi Meyers leaps for game-winning touchdown catch

The New England Patriots were driving in the middle part of the fourth quarter, with a chance to score a touchdown and increase their lead in Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers found a connection, and gave the Patriots a 24-16 lead, following the extra point. Jones threw a jump ball to Meyers, and the wide receiver soared for it in the end zone, showcasing his athleticism in a big way.

The touchdown finished off an 11-play, 89-yard drive that took 5:06 off the clock and essentially put the game out of reach. It was Meyers’ fifth touchdown of the season and his second touchdown in as many weeks.

The touchdown pass was Jones’ 11th of the season.

This was one of the biggest plays of the game as it showed the ability of the Patriots offense to punch the ball into the end zone in crunch moments. They needed a touchdown, not a field goal, to knock off the Dolphins, and when the moment arrived, Jones and company were able to deliver.

