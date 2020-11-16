Watch: Jakobi Meyers. coached by Cam Newton in HS, throws TD pass on Pats’ trick play

The New England Patriots reached deep into the playbook and came away with a touchdown in the second quarter Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jakobi Meyers. a wide receiver now, was a high school quarterback. So, he was ready to unload when he took a backward pass from Cam Newton.

Meanwhile, Rex Burkhead was running a wheel route out of the backfield and Meyers threw a looping pass to the running back who ran under it and made the catch in the end zone to give New England the lead.

The @Patriots unleash the DOUBLE PASS. Newton to Meyers to Burkhead to take the lead! #GoPats 📺: #BALvsNE on NBC

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/l0xejbcXLl pic.twitter.com/jZN33HPmCD — NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2020

Newton and Meyers have a lot of history. When the WR was in high school, the current Patriots’ QB was his seven-on-seven coach. Meyers said Newton actually showed him a phone photo of the two of them from the wideout’s high school years.