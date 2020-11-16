Watch: Jakobi Meyers. coached by Cam Newton in HS, throws TD pass on Pats’ trick play
The New England Patriots reached deep into the playbook and came away with a touchdown in the second quarter Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.
Jakobi Meyers. a wide receiver now, was a high school quarterback. So, he was ready to unload when he took a backward pass from Cam Newton.
Meanwhile, Rex Burkhead was running a wheel route out of the backfield and Meyers threw a looping pass to the running back who ran under it and made the catch in the end zone to give New England the lead.
Newton and Meyers have a lot of history. When the WR was in high school, the current Patriots’ QB was his seven-on-seven coach. Meyers said Newton actually showed him a phone photo of the two of them from the wideout’s high school years.