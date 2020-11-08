Watch: Jake Luton starts career with a bang, tosses a 73-yard touchdown in first drive

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Jake Luton got his first start in the NFL and it didn’t take long for him to make a statement. In the first drive of the game and his second passing attempt, the rookie was able to hit receiver DJ Chark Jr. for an explosive 73-yard passing touchdown, putting the Jags on the board first by a score of 7-0.

The play happened on a third-and-eight play where Chark lined up at the bottom of the formation. The coverage appeared to be a variation of three-deep zone, however, cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III lost track of Chark, who split the area between the young him and the safety. At that point, it was off to the races and the Texans’ defense was left trailing one of the best deep threats in football.

👀 6 goes for 6 👀@JakeLuton6 connects with @DJChark82 for a 73-yard TD on his first career pass. pic.twitter.com/F53Vr9VveW — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) November 8, 2020





Unfortunately, the Texans scored a touchdown (courtesy of Brandin Cooks) and a field goal (by Kaʻimi Fairbairn) on their next two drives to put the game at a score of 10-7. With that being the case, there could be a shootout on the horizon because both the Jags’ and Texans’ defenses are proving to struggle early as they’ve done all season.



