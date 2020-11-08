WATCH: Jake Luton airs it out for 73 yards in first-career touchdown pass originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Jake Luton era is underway in Jacksonville.

The former Oregon State star got his first start in a Jaguars uniform on Sunday and wasted no time impressing in his rookie debut.

Luton was locked in vs. the Houston Texans when he connected with wide receiver D.J. Chark in the first quarter for a 73-yard touchdown on his first career pass.

According to Elias Sports, that's the fourth-longest pass touchdown on a player's first NFL completion since the 1970 merger.

Following an injury to Jaguars' starting quarterback Gardner Minshew, Luton was named starter in Week 9. The 24-year-old was selected 189th overall in the sixth round in the 2020 NFL Draft.

While at Oregon State, Luton was coined the “comeback kid” after returning to the field after missing the majority of the 2017 season with a thoracic spine injury and being limited to just eight games in 2018 due to a sprained ankle.

During his final year as Beavers signal caller, Luton passed for 2,714 yards with 62 percent completion and recorded 28 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 2019. Last season, he helped lead Oregon State to its first five-win season since 2014.

Luton was awarded 2019 Mayo Clinic National Comebacker Player of the Year in his sixth and final year at Oregon State, and finished fifth in touchdown passes with 42 and seventh in passing yards with 5,227.

It’s been the comeback of all comebacks for Luton and now he’s thriving in his role as Jaguars starter. You love to see it.