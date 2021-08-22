Watch: Jake Funk trucks Raiders defender on his best run of preseason

Jake Funk seemed like a luxury pick for the Rams in the seventh round of the draft this year. He was an oft-injured running back at a position where Los Angeles didn’t seem to need help, but Funk is poised to carve out a role as a rookie.

He showed why the Rams liked him so much out of Maryland on Saturday night against the Raiders, breaking off a nice 12-yard run in the first quarter. Funk slipped through the defense at the line of scrimmage, quickly got upfield and lowered his shoulder into a defender, running over him to pick up the first down.

Funk has impressed his coaches this summer and while he still has room to grow, he’s on track to be at worst the No. 3 running back in Los Angeles, carving out a role for himself behind Darrell Henderson Jr.