WATCH: Jake Funk scores first Colts’ TD of preseason

The Indianapolis Colts finally got on the board for the first time this preseason near the end of the first half of Saturday’s opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Though rookie Anthony Richardson led a drive that should have ended in a field goal during the first quarter, kicker Matt Gay missed a 28-yard attempt.

On the fifth and final drive of the first half, quarterback Gardner Minshew led the second-team offense down the field on a 12-play, 82-yard drive that ended with a goal-line score from running back Jake Funk.

Take a look at the first touchdown of the Colts’ preseason:

Play that Funky music. 🕺 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/ackJ9xY0iD — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 12, 2023

