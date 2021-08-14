WATCH: Jake Fromm bomb to Marquez Stevenson sets up Tyler Bass game winner

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
While only the preseason, the Buffalo Bills had quite the win over the Detriot Lions in Week 1 thanks to a couple of players.

On the Buffalo offense, quarterback Jake Fromm and wide receiver Marquez Stevenson stole the show.

Fromm and Stevenson connected on a bomb down the left sideline on fourth down to extend the game, and not only that, it put the Bills in field goal range. It was a 42-yard, field-flipping play:

A few plays later, kicker Tyler Bass took over. His boot from 44 yards sealed the victory for the Bills in the final seconds:

It’s the little details that make the different in the preseason… and all three showed up in Detroit.

