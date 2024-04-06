Watch: Jake Evans’ game-winning goal in 2018 Frozen Four

Not long ago, Notre Dame was a regular contender for national championships. Perhaps that’s why quite a few NHL players today once played in South Bend. Among those is Jake Evans, who has done pretty well for himself with the Montreal Canadiens. But whatever he does the rest of his career, few feelings will compare to the game-winning goal in the 2018 Frozen Four against Michigan:

Jake Evans “the goal” was 6 years ago today. If you know…you know #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/OSRnhl5QcZ — Darin Pritchett (@960Sportsbeat) April 6, 2024

As of this writing, it’s been six years and one day since Evans etched himself into Irish lore forever. The Irish ended up losing to Minnesota-Duluth in the national championship game, but Evans contributed to the Irish’s cause in that game with the secondary assist on their lone goal by Andrew Oglevie.

Perhaps someday, there will be a moment that surpasses this one and ends with the Irish as the last team standing. For the moment though, there is an established precedent that they can get as close as possible without actually winning it all. Most programs would take that in a heartbeat.

