WATCH: Jake DeBrusk wins it for Bruins in OT vs. Blue Jackets
WATCH: DeBrusk nets OT goal for Bruins vs. Blue Jackets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Jake DeBrusk was the hero for the Boston Bruins in Monday night's game vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The B's winger came through with the game-winning goal 1:03 into overtime. He put the puck past Columbus goaltender Elvis Merzļikins on a nice assist from newly-acquired defenseman Hampus Lindholm.
Watch:
DeBrusk has found his groove recently for Boston. The OT goal was DeBrusk's second of the game and sixth in his last five games. He now has 21 goals for the season.
The 3-2 victory brings the Bruins to 44-20-5 on the campaign. They've gone 17-3-1 in their last 21 games.
Up next is a Tuesday night matchup vs. the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 p.m. ET.